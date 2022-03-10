South Africa: Classes Disrupted At Northlink College As Students Protest

Classes were cancelled on Wednesday at Northlink College campus in Bellville, Cape Town, as students staged another protest over National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allowances.

Student chairperson Khanya Tonise said most students were writing tests and some were busy with assignments when a group of other students came in singing, disrupting classes and forcing everyone outside the college premises.

The Wednesday protest was started by students in accommodation nearby who are complaining about the non-payment of NSFAS allowances for food. Student president Michyla van Niekerk showed GroundUp a letter from Northlink College Principal Xolelo Phike informing students that the college was still waiting for NSFAS funds. In the letter, Phike said that so far the college had only received NSFAS payments for tuition.

Students started boycotting classes last week but returned to class on Monday and Tuesday.

When GroundUp arrived at the college, students were divided, with most students apparently against the protest.

The security at the gate refused to let anyone in at the college premises.

Student Yamkela Zwezwe said: "I wish the college can sort this NSFAS issue once and for all. We only have one week before exams. I don't know what we are going to write in those exams because we have not studied much."

"In my class the protesting students kicked the door in, forcing us to join their protest. We had to join them even though we are not affected by NSFAS," he said.

Athenkosi Mlotyo said on Tuesday they heard that the college is planning to give them the allowance money at the end of April.

"Some of us have no food now. We can't wait until April," she said.