South Africa: Western Cape Government On Illegal Invasion of Ukraine

press release

Premier, Cayla Murray: "The Western Cape Government cannot and will not remain silent on the illegal invasion of Ukraine"

The ANC in the Western Cape today attacked Premier Alan Winde and the Western Cape Provincial Government for unequivocally condemning the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

In doing so, they have made their position on the illegal invasion of Ukraine clear. They refuse to name the aggressor or admit that this is a violation of international law. You will find no condemnation of the government of the Russian Federation in their statement.

In fact, they are more outraged by our government's decision to take a principled stand in support of international law and human rights, than by an illegal invasion of a sovereign state, that is seeing hundreds of civilians die. This is inexplicable.

The Western Cape Government cannot and will not remain silent in the face of a major international crisis, that threatens the very foundation of our liberal international order.

We, therefore, make clear again: we condemn the illegal invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation. It is a violation of international law, and it must stop.