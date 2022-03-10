South Africa: Icasa Commended for Spectrum Auction

10 March 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has congratulated the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) for the commencement of the auction of the high demand radio frequency spectrum, despite the ongoing litigations.

It also congratulated the bidders who participated in the auction on Tuesday and Thursday, which shows the intent by the telecommunications industry to continue investing in the digital infrastructure in South Africa.

"Government remains committed to creating an enabling environment for radio spectrum to be used optimally, not only by the telecommunications industries but also to benefit the economy and society," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

It added that the licensing of high demand radio spectrum will improve the ability of mobile telecommunications operators to build robust telecommunications with greater penetration and reach.

"Great benefits of this long-awaited process include the reduction of the costs of data and voice communication. The spectrum is also expected to contribute to economic transformation in the various sectors and the proceeds of the auction will inject over R8 billion into the national fiscus," Cabinet said.

