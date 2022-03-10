South Africa: President to Visit North West

10 March 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to lead a delegation to the North West at the weekend where he will conduct a Presidential Imbizo.

During the event, the President and leaders from all three spheres of government will interact with communities in the North West.

"The inaugural Presidential Imbizo of 2022 provides a platform for the President to engage with communities on their experiences of daily life and service delivery by government. Citizens will also engage directly on their proposals on how we can grow South Africa together, without leaving anyone behind," Cabinet said.

Building on the District Development Model (DDM) , which calls for greater cooperation between citizens and public representatives, Cabinet urges communities in the North West to use this opportunity to engage directly with the President and to make their concerns or proposals heard.

The DDM embodies an approach by which the three spheres of government and state entities work in unison in an impact-oriented way, and where there is higher performance and accountability for coherent service delivery and development outcomes.

It is a method of government operating in unison focusing on the municipal district and metropolitan spaces as the impact areas of joint planning, budgeting and implementation.

