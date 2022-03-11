Nigeria: Why We Allowed Chidinma Compete in Beauty Pageant - Prison Authorities

The internet was abuzz when pictures of the suspect, clad in a red flowing gown other than the prison uniform, went viral.

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) in Lagos has said that a prime suspect in the murder of Usifo Ataga was allowed to participate in a beauty contest as part of its effort to rehabilitate the suspect and other inmates.

Ms Ojukwu, an undergraduate, is the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga, who was killed on June 15, 2021.

She is standing trial for the offence at the Lagos High Court, sitting at Lagos's Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS).

She is charged with murder, stealing, and forgery alongside her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and Adedapo Quadri.

Rationale

On Thursday, the institution's spokesperson, Rotimi Oladokun, told PREMIUM TIMES that Ms Ojukwu won the beauty pageant category for her cell.

He said the program was organised to commemorate International Women's Day.

"They had a series of activities, where different cell blocks presented certain presentations. For example, some presented dance steps, some fashion parades, drama," he said.

"Even some staff did their own, and they were celebrating the international women's day. So, it's not as if it is a beauty pageant.

The internet was abuzz when pictures of the suspect, clad in a red flowing gown other than the prison uniform, went viral.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Mr Oladokun explained that some other inmates won the different categories in the programme, adding that the inmates created the props used.

He said the programme sponsors also gave scholarships to some inmates to enrol in JAMB, WAEC.

Back story

Ms Ojukwu and three defendants were arraigned on October 12, 2021, on a nine-count charge preferred by Lagos State Government.

Ms Ojukwu and Mr Quadri face the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements, and stealing.

The third defendant, Ms Egbuchu, faces the ninth count - stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Ataga.

Ms Ojukwu and Mr Quadri are alleged to have conspired and murdered Mr Ataga on June 15, 2021, by stabbing him several times with a knife in the neck and chest.

The alleged murder occurred at No 19, Adewale Oshin St., Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

The duo was also accused of committing forgery by procuring and making bank account statements purported to have been made by the deceased.