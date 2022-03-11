Zimbabwe: Mapfumo Visits Diaspora Insurance Offices in South Africa

10 March 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)

LEGENDARY musician Thomas Mapfumo, together with South African based Zimbabwean vocalist Enock 'Nox' Guni, Wednesday visited Diaspora Funeral Insurance offices in South Africa.

Mapfumo was recently appointed Diaspora Insurance brand ambassador.

Diaspora Insurance specialises in marketing and distribution of insurance products and risk management solutions for African diasporans living in the UK, EU, Australia, NewZealand and North America.

Mapfumo urged Zimbabweans living in the diaspora to register with Diaspora insurance, so they get assistance in the event they pass away or lose a loved one.

"When you die, people should not be stressed and end up contributing to your sendoff (zvemudememudeme hazvishande)," the Chimurenga music guru said.

The insurance has so far paid more than US$3 million cash in settled claims for diasporans from Botswana, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, South Africa, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

It also offers immediate financial intervention and pays out in cash which takes care of funeral expenses for its registered members.

