Nigeria: Malaria Day - Rhodes-Vivour to Provide Health Cover for 1m Lagosians

Lagos politician, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, popularly known as GRV has partnered with WellaHealth to provide micro health cover for one million Lagosians in commemoration of World Malaria Day coming up on April 25, 2022.

This partnership, it was gathered, was aimed at enabling registered voters in Lagos State access to Micro Health Insurance cover provided by WellaHealth.

At a media launch held at the Lagos office of WellaHealth in Maryland, Lagos, and monitored virtually, Rhodes-Vivour stated that he believed every Lagosian deserves access to affordable and high-quality healthcare especially owing to the high level of stress and various health hazards that the city presents to its hardworking and resilient residents.

"It is time we use innovations and creativity to impact the lives of Lagosians," Rhodes-Vivour said about the Micro Health Plan which provides beneficiaries with a 30-day cover for Malaria Test & Treatment, Typhoid Cover when Malaria is Negative, Treatment for Fever & Pains, Treatment for Cough & Cold, Treatment for Stomach Upsets & Allergies, Blood Pressure & Blood Sugar Checks with access to talk to a Doctor 24/7 as long as the Plan is active.

"The health plan comes in the form of a Voucher that is easily activated via a USSD Code with a simple less than 1min activation process. Beneficiaries will wait 4 Days to begin to enjoy the benefits of their plan once activated," he added.

The organisers said as part of this initiative, various Community Sensitization and Awareness activities will be happening across Lagos.

"While there, beneficiaries will be able to activate their Cards, learn about the claims process as well as get vital information on their health and management," Rhodes-Vivour said.

Speaking, the Business Development Lead at WellaHealth, Collins Jacobs, stated that the plan is to enable everyday Lagosians gain access to quality healthcare at the Micro and Primary levels fully sponsored by Rhodes-Vivour.