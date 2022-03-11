Nigeria: We Must Sustain Internal Democracy in Our Convention, Akeredolu Tells All Progressives Congress

Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has stressed the need for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to sustain internal democracy in the conduct of its forthcoming National Convention slated for March 26.

Governor Akeredolu noted that APC must represent a democratic institution that everyone will appreciate, adding that the party cannot afford to throw away its chances ahead of the general elections.

Akeredolu spoke at the Government House, Alagbaka, Akure, where he received the Senator Sani Musa Campaign Organisation.

Senator Musa, who is representing Niger East Senatorial District and Senate Services Committee chairman, visited Governor Akeredolu for consultation and to seek support of the Governor for his aspiration to become APC national chairman.

The governor declared support for zoning as a mechanism for achieving balance and harped on the need for the APC to show its values through internal democracy for the sake of credibility.

He said, "What we are faced with now, for me, is the soul of our party. My party, your party, our party. You have alluded to it that a number of people came together to form alliances to unseat a government that was in power for over sixteen years. We have the legacy parties and other people joined.

"We got that mass of people to come together. We were able to change the narrative about politics. We took the bull by the horn. We have not been in office up to eight years." We cannot afford to throw away our chances. We must get our acts together as a political party."

"We must have values. What are our core values? Do we want to represent a democratic institution that everyone would appreciate? Let's create that niche for ourselves. I'm not opposed to zoning offices because there must be mechanism for balance. For me, I have nothing against zoning. What I have said, and that is why I will continue to encourage you, is that there must be internal democracy."

Earlier, Musa said his decision to visit the Governor was due to his importance in the party and how he has held his ideas very strongly.