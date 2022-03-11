Mali: Google's Art & Culture Platform Updated With Documents, Artifacts and Music From Timbuktu

Google, working with historians from West Africa, has been working to digitize contemporary art, cultural and historic sites about Mali.

Google, working with historians from West Africa, has been working to digitize contemporary art, cultural and historic sites about Mali, and the digital library went live on Google Art & Culture (GAC) today, making these items available for exploration by the world.

Known as Mali Magic, the project has over 40,000 assets of digitized manuscript pages, a street view capture of nine heritage sites, and a 3D model and annotated tour of the Djenne Mosqué, the largest adobe structure in the world, initially built in the 13th century.