Nigeria: Human Trafficking - 100 Unemployed Persons in Ondo Swindled N65m Over Phoney Jobs Abroad

Akure — No fewer than 100 unemployed persons have been swindled to the tune of N65 m by a human traffic syndicate under the pretext of offering them phoney jobs Abroad.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, the commander of the state security outfit codenames Amotekun Chief Adetunji Adeleye said that two of the gang leaders have been arrested and made confessional statements.

Adeleye said that the unsuspecting persons were trafficked to Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic and abandoned after coughing out N650,000 each.

According to him two members of the syndicate based in Ondo state that was arrested include Pitti Omolade and Ogunbayo Ayorinde.

He added that the syndicate put on the internet a concept through which any interested unemployed Nigerians could get a job in the neighbouring countries.

"Whoever indicated interest were asked to pay N650, 000 with the promise to provide accommodation and begin to work immediately in companies where they mine gold.

"What they do is to deceive the unsuspecting member of the society that there is greener pasture in a neighbouring country and once you pay N650,000 as entry fee they will be enrolled.

"We are able to infiltrate their ranks and we found out that these super fraudsters have already harvested over 100 young men to Cotonou and house them in a building in Cotonou after collecting N650,000 from each of them.

"They even opened offices in four different places in Nigeria and what they do is to bring out forms saying that they belong to a particular company but we found out that these men are thieves.

"Whatever will happen to the fate of these 100 young men that have already been trapped outside the country we are planning to collaborate with relevant security operatives to seek their assistance to bring them back to Nigeria and unite them with their families.

In an interview, one of the victims that were swindled, Midoye said he fell for the bait and travelled to Paraku, a town which is over five hours drive from Cotonou, the capital city of Benin Republic.

"Immediately I entered the room and saw 15 young men lying on the floor, it became clear that there was no job as presented by the organisers of my trip."

When asked how he got in contact with the fraudsters, he said someone who was already in the Benin Republic through the syndicate linked him up

Midoye said that he had only paid N200,000 to the syndicate out of the N650,000 charges due to the limit of bank transfer he could make per day before he goes the country and came back to Nigeria.

** 75-year-old suspected kidnaper nabbed, colleagues shot suspect for flouting order, to keep quiet

The Amotekun commander said that a 75-year-old suspected kidnaper, Alhaji Ibrahim, his son, Sulaiman Ibrahim were equally arrested by the security outfit.

Adeleye added that another suspected kidnaper, Amadi Dede who was arrested four months ago was shot and macheted by his colleagues for failing to kill a victim that was kidnapped.

" The gang members had promised to pay Amadi N6m if he agrees to kill the victim and N3 m if he succeeded in abducting the victim.

" But because he refused to kill the victim, and for flouting order, they shot him and macheted him with the intention to kill him so that he won't expose them.

" The security outfit however took him to the hospital and after medical attention and surgeries and on admission for over 50 days he was discharged and took us to the hideout of the gang members but they had relocated to lgbokoda where they were arrested

"Other members of the gang arrested are 75-year-old Alhaji Ibrahim and his son, Sulaiman Ibrahim. Mohammed Bello and Abdul Wahab Saminu.

Adeleye said the kidnappers had some cattle which they used as a decoy as the people in the community took them for herders.

Two Okada riders rape 16 year

Also paraded include Femi Olagbede and Osuntunde Olorunwa who were alleged to have raped a 16-year-old girl in an uncompleted building in Owo.

They were said to have picked the girl on their motorbike and taken her to where they took turns to rape her.

