Nigeria: Benin Mobile Court Convicts 46 Over Unauthorised Parking

A Mobile Court sitting in Benin on Wednesday convicted 46 drivers for reckless parking of vehicles in unauthorised places within the metropolis.

The court however gave the convicts a fine option between N20,000 and N30,000

The state prosecuting counsel, Mr I Kadiri, had told the court that the 46 convicts were apprehended within the Benin metropolis over unauthorised' parking of their vehicles

According to him, 'reckless' parking of vehicles on public highways contravened section 234 (a) and (b) of the Criminal Code.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to pay a fine between N20,000 and N30,000.

He however discharged six other drivers who proved their case before the court that their illegal parking was not intentional.