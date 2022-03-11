Nigeria: Benin Mobile Court Convicts 46 Over Unauthorised Parking

10 March 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Usman A. Bello

A Mobile Court sitting in Benin on Wednesday convicted 46 drivers for reckless parking of vehicles in unauthorised places within the metropolis.

The court however gave the convicts a fine option between N20,000 and N30,000

The state prosecuting counsel, Mr I Kadiri, had told the court that the 46 convicts were apprehended within the Benin metropolis over unauthorised' parking of their vehicles

According to him, 'reckless' parking of vehicles on public highways contravened section 234 (a) and (b) of the Criminal Code.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge when it was read to him.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Prince Mutairu Oare, ordered the convicts to pay a fine between N20,000 and N30,000.

He however discharged six other drivers who proved their case before the court that their illegal parking was not intentional.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X