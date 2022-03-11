Nigeria: Military Vows to Wipe Out Kebbi Terrorists for Killing Soldiers, Vigilantes

The Military High Command, on Thursday, talked tough that it would leave no stone unturned in wiping out all terrorists who have renewed attacks on innocent residents, vigilantes and soldiers in Kebbi State.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, stated this at Defence Headquarters, Abuja while responding to Daily Trust's enquiry shortly after briefing the journalists.

Onyeuko also reiterated that it was none of the military's business to negotiate with the bandits' kingpin, Kachalla Turji or any other criminals who are claiming to be victims and as such they want negotiation.

Daily Trust had reported that no fewer than sixty-three members of a volunteer security group popularly known as Yan-Sa-Kai were reportedly killed by bandits at Anemi, a village under Zuru Emirate of Kebbi State.

They were reportedly on a mission to repel an attack by the bandits. The attackers also killed some other security agents including soldiers and police.

But responding to our correspondent's enquiry, the senior military officer said the troops would certainly track the criminals down wherever they might be.

"Our operations are whole. Wherever they are, we will look for them, we will hunt them and deal with them. Already, a lot of things are being done to bring them down. Be rest assured that the military will get to them.

"Our activities are what I won't tell you because of security reasons," he said.

Onyeuko added, "It is not our business to negotiate. As you rightly put, you said the government, so, it is not our business to do that."