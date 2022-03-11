Zimbabwe: Upcoming Artiste Ropes in Tigonz for Wake Up Call

Bulawayo — based Afro rnb Fusion musician, Nevin Mukudzei Chipfunde (27), has featured artiste TiGonz in his new single titled "Kokoriko".

The track that was recently released at No Limits production under Jamal is receiving a positive response on YouTube and Audio Mack.

The title was derived from the cock or rooster sound.

Roosters are known for crowing before sunrise and are the first to coop in the morning to check the area for predators and give thee all clear for the rest of the flock.

This early morning call encourages the flock to get moving and start foraging for food. It is then linked to everyday life in the sense that waking up early helps one achieve and fight for his or her dreams no matter what line of work one is in.

Born Nevin Mukudzei Chipfunde said it has always been her wish to work with well-known artists, after growing up in Tynwald South where music was not that popular.

Chipfunde produces a mellifluous voice matching TiGonz's voice and the rhythmic structure making up an upbeat and fast-tempo make one want to dance all night or sing out loud.

"TiGonz liked my song when he heard it in the studio and suggested to lay a verse," she said.

"I was really ecstatic at first because l thought it was joke, but to my surprise he meant it.

"It made me feel like I am on the right path. He was impressed and agreed to do a collaboration with me and to me it was a testimony since I did not pay him to do the song."The collaboration was done for free and the two are looking forward to shooting a video very soon.

Upon discovering her talent at the age of 12 at primary level, Chipfunde recorded her first single in 2015.

In an interview with The Herald, Chipfunde explained what motivated her to venture into singing.

"Firstly, I admired certain individuals in the music industry like Tammy Moyo, my role model, and wanted to be like them," she said.

"As l grew older, l realised my voice healed and spoke to some.

"Now it is inspiring generations to pursue their dreams."

Chipfunde views singing as a struggle after a short break.

"It is a struggle," she said. "I had to quit singing for a while from 2015 to 2018. Singing is all about how passionate you are, as for me I have always loved it more than l love food.

"To the upcoming artistes, I am urging you to continue working hard to achieve the best results in the end."