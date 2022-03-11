Zimbabwe: Chikwenya Rallies Manica Diamonds

FORMER Triangle defender Brian Chikwenya, who is enjoying a new lease of life at Manica Diamonds, believes the Gem Boys are the team to beat this season and his former paymasters must bear that in mind ahead of Sunday's clash pitting two of Eastern Region representatives in the domestic top flight league.

Castle Lager Premiership football team of the moment, Manica Diamonds, lock horns with Triangle at Sakubva on Sunday in a potentially explosive encounter.

Both teams are tied on 13 points after six rounds of league matches but the Gem Boys are lying in second position because of a better goal difference.

Chikwenya, who has made two assists in the three matches he has featured for the Gem Boys this season, moved from Triangle to Manica Diamonds just before the resumption of top-flight football action this year together with Collin Dhuwa.

The natural left back has fitted well in coach Johanisi Nhumwa's puzzle and has been impressive in the Gem Boys defence not only by thwarting opponents raids, but also initiating some exciting attacking moves from the back.

Prior to Chikwenya's arrival, Nhumwa had limited options for the left back position where he would deploy midfielder and Warriors trialist Talent Chamboko.

"Yes, Triangle is my former team but Manica Diamonds is my new home and there is nothing to prove on that game just that I must stay focused. I will just play my usual game.

"It is just a match like any other match we have played against other teams in the league. However, they (Triangle) should come this side knowing we are the team to beat this season," said the talented Manica Diamonds defender.

Chikwenya joined Triangle in 2019 mid-season when the sugar cane growers were playing in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Prior to his move to the Lowveld, Chikwenya turned out for Bulawayo Chiefs during the 2015 season before he joined crosstown rivals Blawayo City the following year.

He then signed for Yadah FC in 2017 and played for the Harare side until 2019 mid-season when he left to join Triangle.

Chikwenya is mindful of the threat that Triangle pose but insists that the Gem Boys are equal to the task.

"In some sense, every game is a new game but they (Triangle) are no threat to a greater extent. They will cause all sorts of problems because they also want to win the match.

"Nonetheless, we are preparing for them and what I can say is that we should apply ourselves correctly and go into this game with the right attitude like what we did against CAPS United.

"But I should hasten to say the game against CAPS United is now water under the bridge. It is also true that Triangle are not a bad side because they are also maintaining a fine run so everyone should put a 120 percent effort on Sunday," he said.

Depending on the results from other league encounters, both Triangle and Manica Diamonds have a mathematical chance of going to the top of the Castle Lager Premiership log standings at the weekend.