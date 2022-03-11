Liberia: Hungarian FA Donates Equipment to LFA

The Hungary Football Association has donated medical equipment valued at over US$ 35,000 to the Liberia Football Association (LFA). The donation was made under a EUFA Assistance Program (EAP).

The donation includes 7 Defibrillators, 10 CPR Training Kits, 295 pieces of Gel Ice Packs, 99 First Aid Kits, one box of Cotton Ball Swap, half box of Alcohol Prep Pads and 20 pieces of Stretchers.

Addressing a news conference at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium in Monrovia, the head doctor of the Liberian National Team the Lone Star, Dr. Torsou Jallabah thanked the Hungarian FA for such a tremendous contribution to Liberian football.

Dr. Jallabah also lauds the President of the LFA Mustapha Raji for leading initiatives on behalf of Liberia that yielded such worthy donations.

He says the equipment will be used for their intended purposes and discloses that some of the materials will be given to local clubs that have their own stadiums, including clubs that have at least First Aider for the promotion and development of Liberian football.