Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Rallies Guruve Candidate

Primary elections represent Zanu PF's democratic process of choosing party representatives and everyone needs to stand with the one nominated candidate for the party to win, Acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Tendai Chirau said yesterday in Guruve.

Cde Chriswell Virimayi Chipuriro is representing Zanu PF in the coming by-elections on March 26 following the death of Councillor Forbes Kamambo.

Cde Chirau said production and productivity were key to economic growth as President Mnangagwa had declared that 2022 is the Year of Production and Economic Growth.

The youth leader donated over 1 200 packs of horticultural seeds and fertilisers to the community in support of the President's call for production.

Cde Chirau promised to make a follow up on EmpowerBank loan applications, but encouraged the youths to repay the loans so that the programme works and the money revolves through the system.

EmpowerBank CEO Mr Shadreck Mhembere confirmed receipt of $300 million of the $500 million as promised by President Mnangagwa during the National Youth Day Celebration last month with the rest coming soon.

Cde Chirau also donated a netball kit and two soccer kits as well as party regalia to the Guruve community. He tasked the district youth chairs to recruit new members including from the opposition parties whose policies and programmes have failed dismally.

He applauded Mashonaland Central for always standing with the party and President Mnangagwa and encouraged the leadership to ensure that they mobilise more members to join the party, register and vote for the Zanu PF to achieve the 5 million vote target in 2023.

The meeting was attended by thousands of party supporters and Zanu PF Youth League National Secretary for Health and Child Care Cde. Paul Rwodzi, Zanu PF Youth League Mashonaland Central Vice Chairman Cde Anna Mabhande, Members of the Provincial Executive, DCC secretaries for youth affairs across the province, district executive members, affiliates to the Zanu PF Youth League, Members of Parliament and councillors.