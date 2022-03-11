Zimbabwe: Zizhou Confident of Winning Chivi South

Zanu PF's candidate in the forthcoming Chivi South parliamentary by-election Cde Munyaradzi Zizhou says it is a foregone conclusion that the revolutionary party will retain the seat in the March 26 poll.

The by-election was necessitated by the expulsion of Mr Killer Zivhu from the ruling party.

Cde Zizhou will square up against Mrs Faith Chuma of the Zimbabwe Patriotic Front, Mr Thompson Mhlolo of CCC party and Mr Shadrach Mapope of MDC Alliance.

According to Cde Zizhou, the Zanu PF brand made all the other political parties pale into insignificance because the revolutionary was a tried and tested entity.

He said Zanu PF was an unstoppable machine with improved traction thanks to President Mnangagwa's pro-people policies.

"I am quite confident that I will easily win the Chivi South by-election because Zanu PF is a party with a proven track record of service to the people both in good and bad times," said Cde Zizhou.

"The revolutionary party under the leadership of President Mnangagwa has been consistent in its relationship with the people and this is evidenced by the pro-people policies that have been introduced since independence in 1980.

Cde Zizhou said President Mnangagwa's visionary leadership following the advent of the new dispensation means Zanu PF remains the only party of choice.

"Our President has shown servant leadership ever since he assumed office and he leads by example in working for the people and as things stand Zanu PF is well known for delivery as the nation angles towards Vision 2030."

"Right now in all corners of Zimbabwe including my constituency in Chivi South there are infrastructural projects that are being developed with the sole aim of improving people's lives under NDS1 that will feed on into other blueprints with Vision 2030 being the ultimate goal,"said Cde Zizhou.

In Chivi South scores of unemployed youths are contract workers for local firms rehabilitating and expanding the Harare-Beitbridge highway.

Cde Zizhou said rehabilitation of the highway showed President Mnangagwa was a pragmatic leader.

"The highway has created jobs for our people in Chivi South while also traveling and moving gods especially green produce is now easier and faster for people in our communities. We never imagined that the Harare-Beitbridge highway that had caused so many accidents resulting in runaway carnage could be rehabilitated by our own companies using local resources and being paid local currency, our people are very happy and this makes it easy for me to sell Zanu PF to the electorate because they are seeing development with their own eyes."

The Government had also availed funding for rehabilitation of gravel roads across Chivi South that link most areas to business centres and health institutions such as Berejena Mission.

"We have graders that are working on the road linking up with Berejena Mission and these graders were bought using devolution funds and all this is because of President Mnangagwa's visionary leadership."

According to Cde Zizhou several wards were also in the process of getting new boreholes in their areas that were being drilled using devolution funds to end seasonal shortage of potable water.