Zimbabwe: Teenage Girl Found Dead in Maize Field

A body of a 17-year-old girl believed to have been raped and murdered by unknown assailants was recovered on Tuesday in a maize field in Pomona, Harare.

The body was found bleeding from the mouth and nose facing upwards with the skirt dropped to the toes.

Police have since launched intensive investigations into the case.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"Police in Harare are investigating a murder case where a female juvenile aged 17 was found dead in a maize field at Kaseplan Farm, Pomona, Borrowdale on March 9, 2022. The body was bleeding from the mouth and nose facing upwards with the skirt dropped to the toes.

"A pair of shoes, handbag and a packet of salt were placed beside the body," he said.

In another case which occurred on Monday at about 1930 hours, a motorist driving a white Mercedes Benz (AFM 7476), along Bulawayo Road near National Sports Stadium, Harare had a misunderstanding with another motorist who was driving a certain lorry.

Some passengers in the lorry then fatally assaulted the victim with open hands and fists.

The victim fell on the tarmac and was rushed to Sally Mugabe Hospital where he died upon admission.

Investigations on the case are in progress.

The incidents come after a 54-year-old woman was raped and murdered in Mabvuku on Saturday.

"We are investigating circumstances surrounding this case, which occurred on the 5th of March, in the morning. The body was half-naked with pants pulled below knee level.

"A deep cut was observed on the head with one empty condom sachet and five unused condoms scattered at the crime scene," Asst Comm Nyathi.

Recently, police were hunting for a suspected rapist who pounced on an unsuspecting 36-year-old woman from Grasslands and raped her.

The woman was reportedly on her way to collect her children from a nearby school in the area when she was attacked.

Allegations were that before she was raped, the man demanded her cellphone and force marched her in a bushy area where he threatened her with death if she failed to comply.

The incident is alleged to have occurred in the same area where an AFM pastor was recently murdered in cold blood, with growing suspicious that she was raped before being brutally killed with an axe.