Zimbabwe: Students Target Bosso Scalp

HERENTALS coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva is not reading much into Highlanders' recent poor form ahead of their Castle Lager Premiership football match at Barbourfields on Sunday.

Bosso have been close to woeful this season after collecting just five points from six games.

They have managed only a single win against the league's whipping boys, WhaWha, and they are coming from a disappointing goalless draw against equally lowly Tenax last week.

But Mutiwekuziva say he will adopt a cautious approach ahead of the match against one of the traditional giants of local football.

"We have had thorough preparations ahead of our game against Highlanders.

"We know Highlanders are one of the biggest teams in the league and we will not be hoodwinked by their current form. We know they are certainly struggling but we know what they are capable of doing given their status as a big team in our league," said Mutiwekuziva.

"We should also not forget the fact that we are facing them in their own backyard. Barbourfields is a fortress and it's their favourite hunting ground; and we are very much wary of them.

"But we are preparing hard to be in a position to face them. We are ready to face them given the work we have put in our training sessions.

"We will just have to concentrate on what we can do to pick the maximum points. This is a big team we are facing, no doubt, but we have our eyes on the ball and we are not going to dwell much on their status. We are going to Bulawayo to fight for the points and with what we have and the mentality my boys have, I am confident we will get the points in Bulawayo."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Students are one of the best performers in the league this season and are sitting fifth on the log with 11 points, four behind leaders Chicken Inn.

But they showed a whole lot of flaws in their last match when they allowed Bulawayo City to score a last-minute equaliser in their 1-1 draw in a match the Students were in total control last weekend.

"Well we have been putting more work towards concentration. This is one area which has affected us a lot this season. We have made calamitous mistakes this season due to lack of concentration. That is how we ended up conceding a last-gasp equaliser against Bulawayo City.

"We need to improve in that respect. Remember, in our last match against Bulawayo City, we thought we had the match wrapped up but we made a huge mistake in the defensive third and we conceded a free-kick unnecessarily which resulted in the goal they scored.