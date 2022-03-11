Zimbabwe: Bosso Seek to Turn Around Fortunes

HIGHLANDERS technical manager, Mandla Mpofu, says the Bulawayo giants need to turn the corner, as soon as possible, as they face a potential banana skin in their next Premier Soccer League match against Herentals at Barbourfields this Sunday.

Pressure is mounting for Bosso to start winning games with consistency following a poor start which has seen them winning only one game in six outings this season.

Mpofu, who addressed a press conference yesterday, flanked by striker Washington Navaya and midfielder Bukhosi Sibanda, is battling to win the hearts of the increasingly skeptical Bosso fans.

Apparently, the Bosso family has divided feelings and a section of the fans has already started doubting Mpofu's capabilities to lead the team to glory this season, despite the sound backing from Sakunda Holdings.

However, the management has fully backed the coach and this has given him more verve to prove his worth ahead of the clash with the unpredictable Herentals side.

"Preparations are going well for our home game against Herentals College FC and the boys are in good shape," said Mpofu.

"On our injury bill, Ray Lunga has started light training and Mbongeni Ndlovu is back in full training with the squad after missing for two weeks.

"We need to start winning games and we must on Sunday as time is not on our side," he added.

Bosso have a lot of work to do to get things right if their start to the season is anything to go by. The biggest worry is that the side has not been scoring goals.

They have scored only two goals this season and the goals came in one match when they outplayed struggling Whawha 2-0 for their only win. Bosso have not been able to find the back of the nets in the other five games. Club chairman Johnfat Sibanda told The Herald after the goalless draw against Tenax in their last match at Sakubva that they are confident results will soon come their way and urged the supporters to rally behind the team.

"This is a game of football and such results are normal. Yes, we would have loved to get maximum points but it is never easy when playing away from home.

"The reason we still have him (Mpofu) as our coach is that we have faith in him. We believe there is still time for him to start collecting maximum points. We will continue rallying behind the boys and the coach. We have no doubt that they will get things right soon," said Sibanda.

Midfielder Bukhosi Sibanda yesterday told journalists that they have been working hard at training to recover from the disappointing result at Tenax.

"From the previous match that we played in Mutare, I think as a team we are now positive and motivated to do well," he said.

Bosso have five points in six games. Their opponents, Herantals, have fared much better, in comparison. The Students have won three of their six games and drawn two. Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva's side has only lost one game to Ngezi Platinum Stars and have 11 points in the bag.