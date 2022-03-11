Tunisia: Poland Promises to Continue to Facilitate Evacuation of Tunisian Nationals in Ukraine

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian-Polish cooperation and ways to develop it were discussed at a phone call between Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau Thursday.

According to a statement, Jerandi conveyed to his Polish counterpart the sincere thanks of the President of the Republic to his Polish counterpart for the good reception, treatment and hospitality reserved by local authorities and the Polish people to members of the Tunisian community in Ukraine, on their arrival to Poland.

The Minister invited his Polish counterpart to visit Tunisia as soon as possible to deepen the dialogue and discuss ways to strengthen economic and trade cooperation.

In addition, Jerandi welcomed the growing influx of Polish tourists to Tunisia, despite the challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which reflects the good reputation of the destination Tunisia among Polish tourists.

On the other hand, Jerandi stated Tunisia's willingness to further boost cooperation and coordination with Poland in international events to meet the emerging challenges.

For his part, the Polish FM commended the supervision and assistance provided by the Tunisian authorities during the process of evacuation of Tunisian nationals from Ukraine via Poland.

He also expressed the esteem and consideration of the Polish government and people to Tunisia for its efforts and its positions in various regional and international meetings, reiterating the willingness of his country to continue to facilitate the transit of Tunisians from Ukraine.