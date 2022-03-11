Tunisia: Jerandi Receives Credentials of Indonesia's Ambassador, Bids Farewell to Gabon's

Tunis/Tunisia — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, on Thursday, received the credentials of Zuhairi Misrawi, who has just been appointed as the new ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to Tunisia.

He also bid farewell to the ambassador of the Republic of Gabon to Tunisia, Emilie Kakala Ngosi, who paid him a courtesy visit at the end of his mission to Tunisia, the Foreign Affairs Department said in two separate statements.

Jerandi highlighted the historical ties between Tunisia and Indonesia, as he commended the celebration, on February 15, 2022, of the 62nd anniversary of the establishment of Tunisian-Indonesian diplomatic relations.

The minister also expressed Tunisia's willingness to further boost cooperation with Indonesia in various fields, including economic, investment, trade, academic and cultural. He reaffirmed the need to prepare for the upcoming bilateral events, particularly, the 11th session of the Joint Commission meeting and the ongoing negotiations on a draft preferential trade agreement between the two countries.

Jerandi urged the Indonesian ambassador to encourage his country's companies and investors to launch projects in Tunisia, which will certainly contribute to the diversification of the fields of bilateral economic cooperation and increase the volume of Tunisian exports to the Indonesian market.

For his part, the Indonesian ambassador said he was honoured to represent his country to Tunisia.

He reaffirmed his country's willingness to expand bilateral co-operation in order to face the current global challenges.

Misrawi also emphasised the firm commitment to deploy a greater effort to raise bilateral relations to the expected level and to unearth new opportunities for economic, academic and cultural cooperation. He cited, as an example, attracting Indonesian tourists to Tunisia and increasing Tunisia's exports to the Indonesian market, including dates, olive oil and seafood products.

On another level, Jerandi met the ambassador of the Republic of Gabon in Tunisia Emilie Kakala Ngosi, at the end of his mission to Tunisia after his election as member of the Senate in his country.

Jerandi praised the efforts made by the Gabonese ambassador during his tenure in Tunisia to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, stressing the privileged place held by the Gabonese Republic in African bilateral cooperation.

He also stressed the need to expand the areas of cooperation so that they keep abreast with future challenges dictated by regional and international developments.

Jerandi underlined the importance Tunisia attaches to the keeping peace and security in the African continent and to the peaceful settlement of disputes, recalling that Tunisia has done its utmost to uphold this principle during its term of office in the UN Security Council and in the Peace and Security Council of the African Union.

For his part, the Gabonese ambassador expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Tunisian authorities for the support he enjoyed during his tenure in Tunisia, stating his country's readiness to further bolster relations with Tunisia in various fields.