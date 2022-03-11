Liberia: Elsie Solar Light Company Launches Project to Rescue LNP From Darkness

With 213 facilities inclusive of depots, stations, and barracks nationwide having partial or no means of electricity, a Liberian-owned solar electrification company has come to the aid of the Liberia National Police (LNP) with the launch of a project aimed at supplying regular electricity at the various facilities.

Elsie Renewable Power Solution (ERPS) launched the pilot project at the Zone 8 Depot-1 in the ELWA Community in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

Elsie is a local Renewable Energy Service provider that designs, develops and implements innovative, reliable, clean, and cost-effective electricity-generating power solutions for small, medium, and large-scale organizations. The company is a member of the Liberia Energy Access Practitioner Network (LEAP). It is also currently partner with the USAID Power Africa Off-Grid Project (PAOP), SIB Liberia Limited and other Local Solar Energy companies; EcoPower Liberia, Sjedi Green Energy and etc., and international suppliers to increase access to solar off-grid energy in Liberia.

The project was officially launched by the Police Director, Patrick Suddue and was graced by other top officials of the LNP and officials of the international community including the US Embassy, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) among others.

Launching the project, Inspector-General Suddue lauded Elsie for the outreach and called on other private individuals, business entities and local and international organizations to follow suit the good example of the energy company by supporting the LNP in all directions as it strives to achieve its goals and mission.

According to the police chief, the force is working under extreme difficulty due to the lack of electricity, which is most needed in the fight against crimes and the maintenance of the rule of law.

"This project has cost the police or the Government of Liberia nothing; I mean absolutely nothing. And so I want to use this mean to openly thank Elsie for supporting us in this direction of power supply," said the police boss.

"The police [are] working under extreme difficulty; I mean extremely hard conditions due to the lack of electricity at our various depots and stations. Even at the headquarters, sometimes we are embarrassed by the situation. Sometimes when my partners, especially my international partners, come at my office, I have to open my window wide for fresh air simply because there is no electricity to keep the AC on. It's so embarrassing and it's difficult to work under such conditions," added Col. Suddue.

Mr. Adolphus K. Karyah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Elsie, said the partnership agreement with the LNP to develop and implement the Solar Energy Power Generating Project is intended to supply electricity at its (LNP) facilities across the country.

"The aim of the project is fundamentally to enhance the operations of local police stations in maintaining peace and providing security to the communities they are located. The project will support the government Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development through the training and creation of new jobs for youths in the renewable energy Industry in the 15 counties of Liberia," the ERPS boss asserted.

"It will also assist greatly in contributing to protecting the climate and environment through the reduction of greenhouse emission on the climate while also saving the government millions of dollars in electricity cost which could be used for other developmental projects, With the social enterprise concept of the project, the profit income from the project will be used to strengthen consumer financing of low-income households and Micro-enterprises to acquire solar energy products that will improve lives and support growth. We join the LNP to solicit for your financial support in making this project a success. Thanks to everyone once again for taking time off your busy schedule to honor this program," among other things indicated.