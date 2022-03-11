Liberia: NaFAA, UL to Start Fisheries Science Degree Program

The University of Liberia (UL) and the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NafAA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to start a Bachelor of Science degree program in Fisheries at the University aimed at attracting Liberians to fishery sector here that will increase productivity and international trade through export.

The MOU was officially signed Thursday, March 10, 2022, at the Fendell Campus of the University of Liberia in Mount Barclay, outside Monrovia, bringing together officials of NafAA, including director general Emma Glassco, who signed on behalf of her institution and the President of the University of Liberia Dr. Julius J. Sarwolo Nelson, who also signed for the UL.

The ceremony was attended by the Superintendent of the Monrovia Consolidated School System (MCSS) Dr. Isaac Saye-Lakpoh Zawolo, and the President of the Principal Association Dr. Benjamin Y. Wehy.

The MOU is going to ensure full implementation of a Bachelor of Science degree in Fisheries Science, Associate degree in Fisheries Science and certificate courses in Fisheries Science, respectively.

NAFAA director general Glassco expresses delight for the partnership with the University, and notes that Liberia is dominated by water bodies and the country has the second-longest coastline in West Africa, adding "If we have trained and knowledgeable people in the fisheries sector, we will make a boost in the world."

She says the introduction of the degree program at the University of Liberia is a boost to the sectors and a win for Liberia because it will help the country to bridge the knowledge gap in the sector by strengthening and developing human capacity of Liberians.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The Bachelor of Science degree will provide technical knowledge and practical experience while the Associate degree will provide a hands-on practical experience through the program. The short training certificate courses will target fishing folks in fish handling and processing. This will help us maximize in the sector and Liberia will have an appreciation of its commercial fisheries valuable species" says the NaFAA boss.

Madam Glassco however laments that Liberia has not been accredited as a country to export in large industrious scale because the country is yet to meet sanitary and hygienic guidelines as provided by the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international bodies.

"This partnership will provide technical hands-on training for all those in the fisheries sector to be on par with their counterparts in the sub-region, and help attract tangible investment in the fisheries sector, and increase productivity and international trade through export."

The President of the University of Liberia Dr. Nelson expresses excitement for signing the MOU, which he describes as a beginning of new birth in the life of the University and the fisheries sector at large.

"Today is another great day for celebration at the University of Liberia, after several interactions, conversations, and consultations, we are here today to sign a memorandum of understanding between NafAA and the University of Liberia. Today, alumina is working very hard to uplift where she graduated from. Madam Glassco and her team made the decision to collaborate and partner with the University to establish a fisheries of science program in the William R. Tolbert, Jr. College of Agriculture and Forestry", he explains.