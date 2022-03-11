Liberia: Caucus to Probe Tubman University Saga

Maryland County — Amidst ongoing go-slow at the Tubman University in Harper City, Maryland County, southeast Liberia, the chairperson of the Maryland Legislative Caucus Isaac Roland Blalu says, the caucus has resolved to intervene in the crisis so the University can resume normal academic activities.

Addressing reporters during a visit to the county recently, Representative Blalu said, members of the caucus are not pleased with the current situation engulfing the second state-run University in the southeast.

"I want to be clear here, what is happening at the University, as a caucus, we are not pleased. So, we will continue to pursue this in order to have a definite action or resolution because we need not have an institution in the county where every time there is noise or protest", the lawmaker expressed.

He said the disturbance doesn't create a suitable learning environment for students, saying "Always break, break because of protest at this higher learning environment, it's not advisable nor conducive for the students."

"So, we the caucus will intervene strongly if it's for Wreh-Wilson to leave or be retained, we will be left with no option but rather to do the right thing for the academic activities on the University campus to continue."

When questioned how soon, he responded, "It's some of the reasons why I am in the county."

"My colleague Brown and I had a meeting to know the nature of the issues and we have noticed that the issues are greater, so we need to step in as Legislators of the county", Representatives Blalu added.

Commenting on the University President Dr. Elliott Wreh-Wilson's alleged ranting of insults on faculty members and students, Representatives Blalu said, a university president should know how to encourage his people, stressing that if what the faculty are saying is true then he (Dr. Wreh-Wilson) needs to work on his attitude.

But Dr. Wilson has denied the faculty's claim of insulting them.

"Let me say, we had series of meetings with the University administration during the previous protests by students and during that time, we informed the administration about other issues but like what we are seeing now, it seems like this other situation has gone beyond control and it doesn't send out a good sign for our county", Representative Blalu said and noted that constant go-slow presents a negative signal at the University.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said Tubman University is not only for Marylanders or Liberians but is universal and open to people from diverse backgrounds to pursue academic studies, saying "So wherein you will have these kinds of problems at the university, it doesn't look good to the outside world."

"Let me say to you if a professor administers exams and out of 10 students in class 7 failed then you have to check yourself. So, we will engage both parties in a joint meeting in order to look into their points to know who's wrong or right."

Rep. Blalu noted that if Dr. Wreh-Wilson is found guilty over claims by the faculty and students, he would either leave to have a smooth learning environment, but if the claims against him are false, those faculty members responsible will be asked to take their exit.

Members of the faculty association of the William V.S. Tubman University in Harper City, Maryland County staged an indefinite go-slow recently over alleged administrative management and other excesses, calling for the replacement of the University's President, Dr. D. Elloitt Wreh-Wilson.

Since February 28, 2022, normal activities at the government's second University have been at a standstill.