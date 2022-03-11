Liberia: Boakai Provides More Defense for Exiting CPP

Former Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai says one of the key reasons that led to his withdrawal from the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP) is the alleged alteration of the CPP framework document and forgery of signatures of leaders of constituent parties.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with the Voice of America (VOA) recently, now former chairperson of the CPP noted that internal wrangling and alleged alteration of the Collaboration's framework document is something that killed their dream of forging ahead in on one accord.

"You might call the name Alexander B. Cummings. I mean that's the name most people have been hearing but he was part of the party and you hear about what is happening in the court case. We believe this was not necessary. However, Unity Party continues to work with other people, who are willing to work with UP", Amb. Boakai added.

He reaffirmed his vow to make President George Weah a one-term president, noting that without the CPP, that dream still holds for Liberians to be liberated.

Mr. Boakai, who also heads the Unity Party said the ruling CDC knows better that, though they needed the CPP, Liberians will vote their choice in 2023.

"Without any disrespect, Unity Party is working with other parties that are willing to work and respect the Collaboration because that's why they continue to preach. Collaboration is people coming together toward a common goal. However, if that does not work, it does not mean that President Weah will have a comfortable ride in 2023 elections", the former Vice President added.

He maintains, "We are going to work with other people, who will respect our coming together and that we will make him (President Weah) a one-term President.

He said the CPP was intended to be an organization that will take leadership of Liberia but it requires a lot to achieve that.

VP Boakai disclosed that everybody has been following the internal wrangling in the CPP, and because of all this, they did not seem to have it right therefore, they decided to go their separate ways with the hope that in the future, somebody can cooperate.

He argued that UP is one of the biggest parties even within the CPP before exiting and the party was subjected to equal representation simply because they wanted to have a unified position.

"Unity Party is ready, willing and has lots of friends that are willing to help. We can assure you that the dream to make President Weah a one-term president is still alive and even without the CPP, that goal will be achieved through the Liberian voters who know what they want", he concluded.