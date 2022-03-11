South Africa: What's Happening in South African News - March 11, 2022

Cape Town —

President Ramaphosa Names Judge Raymond Zondo as Chief Justice

After weeks of interviews that at times descended into shouting matches between panellists and embarrassing questions to interviewees, the top job goes to Justice Raymond Zondo, who has been heading up the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Zondo's deputy will be Judge Mandisa Maya. Although the ultimate choice rests with the president, the Constitution requires that the president consult the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and leaders of political parties represented in parliament, before making both appointments.

Daily Maverick reports that President Ramaphosa's move is the kind of strategic thinking that the country has seen too little of so far.

Political parties, and the JSC has welcomed the appointments, with the exception of the EFF.

Justice Minister Reports Alarming Backlog on Sexual Offences Cases

There is an over 80% backlog of sexual offences cases in South African courts, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola has said. As at December 31, 2021, the backlog stands at 15,605 cases on the court role. In answering a question posed by Democratic Alliance MP Werner Horn, who asked for the total number of cases of sexual offences on the backlog roll of the criminal courts as at the end of January 2021 and January 2022. The minister confirmed that his department is drafting a Backlog Reduction Framework.

President Cyril Rampaphosa to Face First Vote of No Confidence

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his Cabinet will face their first vote of no confidence on March 30, 2022. Opposition parties are opposed to the Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula 's decision to have both motions open. The Speaker said she has made her ruling but that parties can submit formal submissions to her on the matter. The speaker said she has asked that Parliament's legal services provide copies of their advice given to her, to the parties. Voting in the open in a virtual setting means that chief whips will inform the table how many of their MPs are present and whether or not they support the motion.

Al Ahly's Pitso Mosimane Highest Paid Soccer Coach In Africa

When Pitso Mosimane, 57, penned a new 2-year extension with Egyptian club Al Ahly, his paycheck increased to R2,5 million a month. Mosimane joined Al Ahly in October 2020, meaning he's lasted one year and five months in the ever-hot seat that naysayers incorrectly predicted he would vacate within months. Since joining the club, Mosimane has inspired Al Ahly to two back-to-back Champions League titles, two CAF Super Cups, the Egypt Cup, and two Club World Cup bronze medals. Mosimane and his Al Ahly are in South Africa for Saturday's Champions League Group A clash against his former side Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium (3pm).

Heat Turned Up In Kitchens as Cooking Prices Soar

There are signs of panic buying of cooking oil in some provinces. A spokesperson for Willowton Group, a cooking oil and margarine manufacturing firm, said the situation was very volatile and could change any time with the political situation in Europe, with the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Consumers have been assured though that there will always be cooking oil available in South Africa and there was no need to panic buy.