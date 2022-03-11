Rwanda: Meddie Kagere - Rwanda's Biggest Football Export Across East Africa

opinion

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere is still a nightmare for defenders in the Tanzania Premier League.

The experienced attacker can be likened to a fine Italian grape wine as, it seems, he keeps getting better each passing day.

At his advanced age of 35, Kagere, who is described as a ruthless goal monger, should probably be at the twilight of his career but the nimble footed forward's form says otherwise. It is as if he is in his prime.

Such things are not too common in African football, or even globally.

Former Ghana captain and Africa's top scorer in the history of the Fifa World Cup, Asamoah Gyan, signed for local Ghanaian outfit Legon Cities two seasons ago at the age of 34 but could hardly find his feet as his contract was terminated just a year later

Many players at his age are finding it difficult to even keep fit let alone get clubs, but Kagere keeps going strong.

Yes! Kagere is a legend who must be celebrated. He has been Rwanda's biggest and best football export across East Africa, having scored goals for fun in Uganda, Kenya and - for the last four years - in Tanzania.

Born in Kampala on October 10, 1986, Kagere formally started his football career at Mbale Heroes where he played from 2004 to 2006 before joining now-defunct Atraco FC in Rwanda.

He then subsequently played for SC Kiyovu, Mukura and Police before having an unsuccessful stint with Tunisian side Zarzis.

Kagere returned back to Rwanda where he rejoined his former club, Police, before crossing to rivals Rayon Sports. His exploits at Rayon Sports caught the eyes of Albanian powerhouse FK Tirana who signed him but would only spend there one season.

The striker moved back to East Africa, precisely Kenya, where he signed for Gor Mahia in what turned out to be one of the most significant periods of his career - between 2015 and 2018.

Kagere fired from all angles and helped the club to win various trophies including the league trophy in 2018 and reached the final of the 2015 Cecafa Kagame Cup.

A tug of war ensued between Young Africans and Simba SC for his signature and at the end, the latter secured his services on June 26, 2018, for a reported fee of $55,000.

Armed with enormous experience from playing in three East African countries already, Kagere settled easily and hit the ground running at Simba. In his first two seasons, he played 87 games in all competitions, netting 54 goals and providing ten assists, which was the fastest goal-scoring ratio in the club's history for players with less than 100 appearances.

Kagere was offered a new deal by Simba in 2020 and it has been another fantastic journey. He is scoring freely for the club, he is the club's top scorer in all competitions this season with 10 goals. His current contract is set to expire in June, and talks for a fresh deal are ongoing.

Given how he is playing presently, coupled with his scoring prowess, Kagere is not a finished article, and could lead Simba SC onslaught for many more years.

Some Rwandan players such as Jacques Tuyisenge and Haruna Niyonzima have excelled in the region but Kagere stands tall and he is arguably Rwanda's best ever football export to East Africa.

Views expressed in this article are of the author.