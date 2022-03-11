Rwanda: Team Rwanda Starts Preps for African Championships

The national Cycling Team 'Team Rwanda' has joined the training camp in Nyamata as they step up preparations for the forthcoming 2022 African Continental Road Championships.

The event is scheduled for March 22-27 in Cairo, Egypt.

A total of 21 riders have been summoned and reported to camp for a ten-day intensive training on Thursday, March 10, before the team fly to Cairo on March 20.

Team Rwanda will compete in four categories namely; Men Elite, Men Juniors, Women Juniors and Women Elite.

The roster comprises familiar names of cyclists who represented the country at last year's edition, including the likes of ProTouch trio of Jean Claude Nzafashwanayo, Moise Mugisha, Samuel Mugisha and Team Qhubeka rider Renus Byiza Uhiriwe.

The continental races were initially scheduled the take place in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, the Confederation of African Cycling moved it to Egypt over unconvincing readiness for the west African country.

Full provisional roster:

Elite& U23 Men: Jean Clause Nzafashwanayo, Samuel Mugisha and Moise Mugisha (ProTouch), Jean Bosco Nsengimana (Benediction), Etienne Tuyizere (Benediction), Renus Byiza Uhiriwe (Team Qhubeka) as well as Eric Muhoza and Samuel Niyonkuru (Les Amis Sportifs).

Junior Men: Bonheur Ndayisenga (ANCA), Fabien Uwihanganye (Muhai Cycling Generation), Regis Mucyowera (CINE Elmay) and Hashim Tuyizere (Les Amis Sportifs).

Women Elite/U23: Diane Ingabire, Valentine Nzayisenga, Violette Neza Irakoze, Jacqueline Tuyishime and Josiane Mukashema (all playing for Benediction Club).

Women Junior: Claudine Tuyishimire, Alice Uwera, Domina Ingabire (all Bugesera Cycling Team) and Jazila Umwamikazi (Les Amis Sportifs).

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/@Eddie_250