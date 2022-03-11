Kenya: Difficult but Doable - 'Guardiola' Kamau Says of Mathare United's Survival Task

Nairobi — Once again, for almost the fourth season running, Mathare United, the 2008 FKF Premier League champions, find themselves at a position where they are fighting for survival to avoid the relegation axe.

Financial problems which then resulted into a huge turnaround of players have seen the team endure a difficult season once again, and they find themselves rooted at the bottom of the standings.

In 21 matches, Mathare have won only three games, and the 1-1 result against Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday was only their second draw this season.

However, for a team that shipped in six unanswered goals against the same opponent in the first leg, Mathare showed a more improved performance, played with structure, tactical and positional discipline, showing exactly what new coach John Kamau has instilled in the team.

Kamau took over the reins at the club after leaving his role as assistant coach at Wazito FC, and his well known philosophy, clearly shown to the public during his early days at Thika United, were in play when Mathare picked the point against Sharks.

"I didn't want to change many things in the team," Kamau, also previously head coach of the Kenyan Under-20 team told Capital Sport.

He added; "What I demand from the players is character and I think so far they have given me that. I am a proud coach of the Slum Boys and I would love to see that character in my team. When I came in, it wasn't there."

"Now the most important thing is consistency. With 13 matches, it is doable," affirmed Kamau, nicknamed Guardiola by the football sphere.

Nonetheless, the task is massive for the tactician. The Slum Boys are placed bottom of the pile with 11 points, nine away from safety and eight away from a play-off slot with 13 matches to go.

Despite the gargantuan task facing him, Kamau is not afraid to take the bull by its horns.

"I have a very short term agreement with Mathare, which goes until the end of the season. The most important thing for me now, and something I will be immensely proud of, is when I leave the team and they will still be playing in the FKF Premier League next season,"

"I am happy with what we are driving so far and the players are buying into the philosophy we are selling them. With this kind of chemistry, I believe surviving relegation is something that we can do," he added.

Among the things he says he wants to improve for the final 13 matches of the season is the team's finishing as well as raising the fitness levels.

Mathare have scored the second least number of goals this season (15). Only Vihiga Bullets (11) have scored fewer. At the same time, the Slum Boys have conceded the highest number of goals this season, having collected the ball from their own net 46 times.

"I am certain we will improve. In terms of fitness levels, my team is at six out of 10 and that is too low. We are working to ensure that we raise that. The good thing also is that some of the injured players are coming back and we are looking to have more depth as we move forward," added the tactician.

Mathare now hope to improve further and at least pick their fourth win of the season this weekend when they take on Bidco United on Sunday.