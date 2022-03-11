South Africa Still Lags Behind in Showing Public Support for the Global 30×30 Goal

11 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By 30x30 Now

Only two days to go to convince South African Leaders to join over 80 countries, including more than 20 African nations, in Supporting the Global Goal of Protecting at least 30% of the World's Land and Sea by 2030

Time is running out to protect nature -- that is the clear message from the 30×30 NOW campaign which aims to highlight the severity and urgency of the biodiversity crisis that South Africa and the world is facing and champion the global goal of protecting at least 30% of the world's land and sea by 2030. South Africa still lags behind in showing public support for this essential global target and has yet to join a group of over 80 countries, more than 20 of which from Africa --calling for this goal.

As President Ramaphosa highlighted at the State of the Nation Address (SONA) a month ago, we live in one of the regions of the world that is most affected by climate change. Globally, species are becoming extinct at a rate 1,000 times above natural levels. This has resulted in nearly 1 million plant and animal species facing extinction, many within the decade, and in Africa 50% of their bird...

