Rwanda: BAL 2022 - Nshobozwa's Late Heroics Help REG Past SLAC

Point guard Jean Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza scored an all-important last second three pointer to help Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club salvage victory against a resilient Seydou Legacy Athletique (SLAC) at the ongoing Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Taking place at the Dakar Arena in Dakar, Senegal, the game was REG's second in the tournament and it was crucial to increase their chances of qualification to the playoff stage that will take place in Kigali in May.

The Rwandan side registered a slim 83-81 triumph over the Guineans, in a match where the two sides went toe-to-toe right from the word go.

REG seemed to depend much on dominant ball possession to make the most out of the game, while SLAC capitalized on fast paced transitions.

REG won the first quarter 22-15, but SLAC bounced back to win the second one 27-20 to go into half time all square at 32-32 points.

The game got tense in the later stages when both teams looked to make a difference in the tight contest that they were locked in.

By the time it was 7.5 seconds to the final buzzer, REG were trailing 80-81, but before the last second of the game elapsed, Nshobozwabyosenumukiza bagged a three pointer that turned out to decide the game in REG's favour.

The victory means that REG are closer to qualifying for the playoffs.

Speaking to media after the game, Robert John Pack Jr, REG's head coach, said:

"I am very content with the way the boys played today. We talked about playing good defense before the game and they all pulled together and delivered."

After Wednesday's win, REG will have no time to relax as they take DUC on Friday night before facing US Monastir on Monday.