Rwanda: Actor 'Ndimbati' Arrested for Alleged Defilement

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) on Thursday, March 10, confirmed to have in custody popular Rwandan actor Jean-Bosco Uwihoreye, commonly known as Ndimbati, over charges of defilement.

The 51-year-old was arrested Thursday morning and is now being detained at Rwezamenyo RIB station in Nyarugenge District as investigation on his case continues.

"It is true RIB has arrested Jean-Bosco Uwihoreye alias Ndimbati on suspicion of defilement. Investigation is underway before the case is transferred to the prosecution," Murangira told The New Times and said he could not elaborate more because the investigation is still ongoing.

Uwihoreye was arrested a few days after a young woman testified, in an interview with local YouTube channel, that the actor sexually exploited her back in 2019 and impregnated her at the age of 17.

She later gave birth to twins whom she now claims she is struggling to feed because the suspect failed to keep his promise that he would financially help her to raise them.

Murangira said that people should not be using their fame to take advantage of children with an intention to defile them.

"There are people that youth look to as 'stars' who often appear in these cases. It's really a shame," he said.

Uwihoreye could find himself behind the bars for between 20 and 25 years should he be found guilty of the charges he is suspected of.

The RIB publicist warned that no excuse can be accepted from any offender as long as he is found guilty of defilement-related charges.

"Offenders tend to use so many tricks to win the trust of children and in the end take advantage of their weaknesses and defile them. We remind those who plot to do this that there will be no excuse in their defense because they had a mutual agreement or because the child appears to be above age as many say," he said.