Rwanda: Hundreds of Classrooms Damaged By Storms

Over 10 districts are appealing for support to rehabilitate hundreds of classrooms that were on Wednesday damaged by storms countrywide.

The appeal comes as pupils and students prepare for end of second term exams next week.

A report by the Ministry in Charge of Emergency Management shows that over 117 classrooms were damaged by storm on Wednesday March 9, while 357 houses collapsed due to heavy rain-induced disasters.

The most affected districts include Gicumbi, Burera, Rulindo, Muhanga, Ruhango, Rutsiro, Karongi, Musanze, Kirehe, and Gakenke among others.

Aime François Niyonsenga, the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development in Gakenke district told The New Times that 36 classrooms were destroyed in her district on Wednesday.

"At least eight of the classrooms were severely damaged. We should rehabilitate them by Monday as exams start. In the meantime some students in affected classrooms are using neighbouring churches and other schools buildings temporarily," he said.

A team from the Ministry in charge of Emergency Management is working with district technicians so as to avail iron sheets as support.

Parfaite Uwera, the Vice Mayor in charge of Economic Development in Gicumbi district, said they have submitted a report of 10 damaged classrooms to MINEMA for support.

"The ministry has pledged to give us feedback as soon as possible because the district had no budget. Meanwhile schools are making sure that the affected students don't miss their classes. Some students are using school buildings that were used for storing equipment while others have resorted to single shift instead of double shift. There is a need for urgent rehabilitation ahead of school exams," she said.

She added that 32 residential houses were also damaged while washrooms and kitchens in health centres were destroyed.

Four schools in Rulindo district were damaged, while in Musanze district one school and teachers' quarters were damaged.

A refectory, conference hall and five classrooms at VTC St Anastase in Kirehe district were damaged by storm

Over eight classrooms at Groupe Scolaire Kibuye were destroyed by strong wind in Karongi district where eight students were injured.

The injured are being hospitalized in Kibuye hospital, according to the report.

The Mayor of Burera district, Marie-Chantal Uwanyirigira, said that over 71 houses were damaged by heavy rains and strong wind while over 20 schools were affected.

"Iron sheets and ceilings were blown away while kitchens were also damaged," she said.

Philippe Habinshuti, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry in charge of emergency management said that census of the damages is still being carried out so as to provide support to the affected while affected residents are being temporarily sheltered.

"The victims are going to be supported to get shelter and the damages will immediately be rehabilitated where possible," he said, adding those in high risk zones will be relocated.

He said that so far over 1,000 households since December last year have been affected by disasters.

"Within six months the families will have been given shelter," he noted.