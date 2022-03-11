Rwanda: FERWAFA Parts Ways With Mashami as Amavubi Head Coach

10 March 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Vincent Mashami's days as national team head coach have come to an end after the local football governing body (Ferwafa) informed him that his contract would not be renewed.

Mashami's contract expired at the start of March and his future at the national team had not been determined until Thursday when Ferwafa announced its final decision in a letter that was leaked to the media.

"I am writing to inform you that your employment contract will not be renewed," Ferwafa Secretary General, Henry Muhire, informed the tactician in a letter dated March 10.

With the new development, the federation told Mashami that he is free to go and look for opportunities elsewhere.

Mashami replaced German coach Antoine Hey as head coach of the Rwanda senior national team (Amavubi) on August 18, 2018.

His biggest achievement came last year when he guided Rwanda to the quarter-finals of the rescheduled African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2020 finals in Cameroon, after which he was rewarded with a one-year contract extension in February 2021.

