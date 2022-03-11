Rwanda: Sulley Fit to Face Rutsiro After One-Month Layoff

Bugesera FC striker Sadick Sulley is back to full fitness after four weeks in the treatment room with injury.

Sulley suffered a groin strain injury during training on February 9 but he says he has now fully recovered and is expected to feature in the away game against Rutsiro this weekend.

"I am back to full fitness, I started training yesterday (March 9) and everything is going very well." Sulley told this publication on Thursday.

"I could play against Rutsiro this weekend and I am really looking forward to it."

The Ghanaian forward had netted three goals in his previous three games for Bugesera before the injury and they have been struggling to win games in his absence.

The Nyamata-based outfit sits in 13th spot on the 16-team league table with 19 points, just four points above the relegation zone.