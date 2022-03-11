South Africa: Special Investigating Unit Aims to Recover R150 Million From Alleged Roleplayers in Digital Vibes Scandal

10 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

In its main application, the SIU seeks to hold Digital Vibes, Tahera Mather, Naadira Mitha, the former health minister Zweli Mkhize and Welcome Mthethwa jointly and severally liable for the repayment of about R150m derived from unlawfully concluded transactions between the National Department of Health and Digital Vibes during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) seeks to hold those allegedly involved in the Digital Vibes scandal liable for unjustified enrichment. For receipt of proceeds from the impugned transactions, the SIU also seeks consequent orders against them for the payment of the money.

This was the gist of the SIU's heads of argument before the Special Tribunal held at the Booysens Magistrates' Court, Johannesburg. The tribunal heard arguments for a joinder application where the SIU sought to join All-Out Trading, Tusokuhle Farming, Sithokozile Khalipe Mkhize, Cedar Falls Properties 34 and Sirela Trading.

This means they would collectively join others in the main Digital Vibes review application, which seeks to review and set aside the R150-million contract between Digital Vibes and the Department of Health. In addition, the SIU wants to recover the funds linked to the contract.

