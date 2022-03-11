South Africa: Jobless Youth Heading to Parliament Unknowingly Join Sekunjalo's #RacistBanksMustFall March

analysis

On Thursday, a group of about 150 people marched to the Western Cape High Court to protest against racism in the banking sector. But some were under the impression that they were headed to a youth debate at Parliament.

"Did you know this was a march?" asked a perplexed 20-year-old from Gugulethu, who was under the impression that he was headed to a parliamentary debate on youth unemployment on Thursday morning.

Instead, the 20-year old had unknowingly joined a march to the Western Cape High Court against "racist banks". A poster circulated in a Khayelitsha youth entrepreneurship WhatsApp group called on "young entrepreneurs to join our class action against the South African banking sector".

The poster called for the release of business loans, an end to racial profiling of black businesses, an end to corporate bullying and for racist banks to fall.

The 20-year-old, who asked not to be named, finished Grade 12 in 2020 and has been struggling to find work.

He also refused to have his photo taken "because it will seem like I want to be here; I don't want to be here. I was misled and if I had known that this was a march, I...