South Africa: Doctors Bring Lunch for Hungry Patients As Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Reaches 'Crisis Point'

Supplies run out and biological waste piles up as public health facility fails to pay suppliers and medical interns.

Doctors are bringing lunch for patients at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg, as a failure to pay food suppliers and waste disposal contractors has brought the huge hospital to "crisis point".

Professor Martin Smith, clinical head of surgery at Chris Hani Baragwanath, said because of the failure to pay contractors, biological waste at the hospital was not being disposed of properly.

He said "patients' tissues, septic dressing and used needles and syringes" were currently stored in containers in a storeroom at the hospital because waste management contractors had withdrawn their services. Smith said by next week, the hospital will run out of space to store the biological waste.

Failure to pay suppliers is also affecting deliveries of bread and milk to the hospital, leaving some patients without food, he said.

Smith said clinicians were bringing extra lunch for patients who are not receiving food. But, he said the hospital has reached a "crisis point".

A staff member from the hospital who asked to remain anonymous said they had been bringing extra lunch for patients for two weeks now....