South Africa: Hawks and Interpol Are Investigating Alleged Terrorist Kingpins in South Africa, Says Police Minister Bheki Cele

10 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Carien Du Plessis

'We are talking, not just to the Americans, but also other international bodies like Interpol are working with our guys. It's enough to say so for now,' the minister of police asserted.

The Hawks are investigating four alleged funders of Mozambican and other Isis insurgents based in South Africa and named by the US Treasury, Police Minister Bheki Cele has confirmed.

Interpol also became involved in the case, Cele said, but remained tight-lipped about the details.

"We are talking, not just to the Americans, but also other international bodies like Interpol are working with our guys. It's enough to say so for now. [These men] are of interest, but we will keep it at that level," he said.

Cele was speaking on the sidelines of the South Africa-Mozambique Bi-National Commission, on Thursday, ahead of a working visit by Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Transborder crimes like car hijackings, kidnappings and drug smuggling were on the agenda, as well as trade, economic cooperation and efforts to contain the insurgency in Mozambique's northern Cabo Delgado province.

The South African National Defence Force makes up most of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) intervention force that was sent there in...

