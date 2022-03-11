Kenya: Governors Want Boda Boda Operators Taken to Rwanda for a Bench Marking Exercise

10 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Council of Governors now wants leaders in the boda boda sector across the country taken to Rwanda on a benchmarking trip.

This comes even as radical reforms in the sector have intensified, following a recent assault on a female motorist which exposed criminality in the sector.

The Council's chairman Martin Wambora described it as necessary for the bodaboda leaders to learn order in Kigali, so as to operate in a disciplined and organized manner.

"Boda boda National leaders MUST benchmark in Rwanda to see the highest levels of discipline by Boda boda riders," Wambora stated.

He further urged law enforcement agencies to ensure that those who assaulted the woman in the video are punished.

On Tuesday, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a crackdown on all boda boda operators in Nairobi and across the country following the incident.

The President also directed the re-registration of all motorcycles.

He said the sector should not be seen as being complicit with the criminal elements hiding in the sector and asked them to weed out rogue elements among them.

The Head of State also gave the illustration of the neighboring country Rwanda where the operators are disciplined.

"For those of you who have had the opportunity to travel to Rwanda and Kigali, it is not that they do not have boda bodas. They have so many like us, but they are disciplined," President Kenyatta said during the women's event also attended by Rwanda First Lady Janet Kagame.

