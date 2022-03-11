Kenya: Gor Mahia Forfeit Points From Abandoned Vihiga Match, Slapped With Two-Match Empty Stadium Ban

10 March 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia have forfeited points from their abandoned tie against Vihiga Bullets, and the Caretaker Committee has ordered them to play their next two matches behind closed doors.

The match between the two sides was abandoned at halftime after fans caused havoc following a clash with stewards, temporarily halting the game.

Bullets had refused to come back to the pitch for the second half, trailing 1-0, citing security fears after fans invaded the pitch as a fight with stewards who had allegedly injured one of them spilled to the stadium.

The Caretaker Committee made the ruling on Thursday evening.

-More to follow

