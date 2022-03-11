South Africa: Mercedes-Benz SA Launches Its Premium C-Class Sedan - a New Baby S-Class

analysis

Backed by an investment of R13bn, the locally produced, big-selling C-Class is finally here.

If you're a Merc S-Class fan, but can't quite part ways with R2.5-million, your next best bet is the Mercedes-Benz C-Class.

Officially launched during the last week of February, this sixth-generation "baby S-Class" is undoubtedly the most luxurious version to be seen since the C-Class was first unveiled in 1982. Back then, it was fondly known as the "Baby Benz" 190, and over the next four decades, close to 11 million C-Class models were sold.

This new one is in every way a worthy competitor to its rivals in the segment: the Audi A4 40 TFSI S-Line, the BMW M240i and the luxurious Lexus IS 300h F-Sport.

What makes this executive sedan all the sweeter is that it's totally locally produced at Mercedes-Benz's world-class plant in the Eastern Cape, joining Bremen and Beijing as one of the world's three C-Class manufacturers. The Cs that roll off the line in the Eastern Cape are produced in left- and right-hand drive to meet demand in more than 80 global markets.

Mercedes-Benz has a rich and interesting legacy in South Africa. The Benz Velo -- with a top speed...