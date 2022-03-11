South Africa: SA Left to Languish As Deadline for Ending (Or Extending) National State of Disaster Looms

analysis

As Tuesday's deadline for the end - or the extension - of South Africa's National State of Disaster looms, the Cabinet is yet to announce alternative regulations to manage Covid-19. Until such time, the country is still on Adjusted Alert Level 1 regulations, despite growing calls for them to be scrapped over concerns of economic recovery.

Agitation is growing as the government continues to be vague in providing details on the lifting of the National State of Disaster, which is scheduled for Tuesday, 15 March - marking two years since it was first declared in response to the pandemic.

On Thursday, the minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, held a post-Cabinet media briefing where he said that the government had "clear intentions to do away with the National State of Disaster", but stated that in doing so there was a need for caution in order to ensure that no "vacuum" of legislation was left, regarding measures to manage Covid-19.

During the briefing, Gungubele held back on responding to queries of whether the National State of Disaster would be extended again or finally come to an end next week, and did not confirm if President Cyril Ramaphosa would be addressing the...