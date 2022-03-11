South Africa: Endurance's Watery Grave - SA Agulhas II Plays Major Role As Shackleton's Legendary Ship Is Found After 108 Years

10 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Don Pinnock

An expedition team aboard the SA Agulhas II has located Ernest Shackleton's doomed ship that he lost in Antarctic ice floes in his failed attempt to reach the South Pole.

She was called Endurance and she endured much in the freezing seas around Antarctica. But, after a six-day gale, the ice eventually got her and she lay, trapped for 10 months, drifting with Ernest Shackleton and his 27-man crew living aboard.

But as the cold, dark Antarctic winter approached, the ice squeezed her sides until her timbers cracked. According to photographer Frank Hurley, they could hear the ship suffering. "It was crying like a wounded animal." On 21 November 1915 her hull, crushed by pack ice, flooded and she sank into the dark depths of the Weddell Sea.

Her crew knew it was coming. They had offloaded as much as they could, including three lifeboats. Hurley captured the ship's last hours and the journey in brilliant glass-plate photographs that have survived.

Shackleton wrote: "We have been compelled to abandon the ship, which is crushed beyond all hope of ever being righted. We are alive and well and we have stores and equipment for the task that lies before us. The...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X