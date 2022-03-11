South Africa: Leaping Without a Safety Net - School Leavers Discuss the Pressures of Entering the 'Real World' for the First Time

10 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis

Coming out of high school, you have dreams of how your life is going to be. You get certain grades, you get into college, and you get your dream job. If only it was that easy. When the security of school regulations are removed, these students feel lost and uncertain of the way forward. Is the pressure kids feel in school worth it?

