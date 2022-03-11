South Africa: Leaping Without a Safety Net - School Leavers Discuss the Pressures of Entering the 'Real World' for the First Time

analysis

Coming out of high school, you have dreams of how your life is going to be. You get certain grades, you get into college, and you get your dream job. If only it was that easy. When the security of school regulations are removed, these students feel lost and uncertain of the way forward. Is the pressure kids feel in school worth it?

This film was produced by Street Talk.

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation - visit us www.streettalktv.com

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series - Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM...