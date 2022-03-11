South Africa: Proteas Women Prepare to Pounce On Pakistan in Second World Cup Match

analysis

After some nervous moments in their opening one-day international World Cup game against Bangladesh almost a week ago, the Proteas women are out for a much more assured showing against Pakistan.

The Proteas women head into their 50-over World Cup clash with Pakistan fully aware that their performance needs to go up a notch if they are to claim their second win in the month-long cricket extravaganza.

During their opening World Cup bout the Proteas had to dig deep to overcome tournament debutants Bangladesh, eventually walking away with a slender 32-run victory thanks to the bowling heroics of seamer Ayabonga Khaka.

The top-order batters had failed to help set up a competitive total, with none reaching the 50-run mark. Head coach Hilton Moreeng put the team's uninspiring performance with the willow down to nerves. He admitted that the display was not ideal, particularly from a side with ambitions of winning their maiden World Cup.

It took a sixth-wicket stand of 71 runs from 68 balls between Marizanne Kapp and vice-captain Chloe Tryon to help the Proteas notch up a total that was ultimately defendable for the bowling attack.

Tryon, speaking ahead of the tone-setting clash with familiar foes Pakistan, acknowledged...