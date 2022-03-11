Namibia: Majority of Namibians Approve of Parents Using Physical Force to Discipline Their Children

10 March 2022
Afrobarometer (Accra)
press release

More than half of Namibians believe parents are justified in using physical force to discipline their children, at least on some occasions, a recent Afrobarometer survey indicates. Four in 10 say the practice is never justified.

Views are similarly divided on other aspects of child well-being, with four in 10 citizens reporting that child abuse and neglect are widespread in their communities and half saying school-age children are frequently not attending school.

But a majority of Namibians are confident that people in their communities can secure help for abused, mistreated, or neglected children.

And they say that help and support are also available for children with physical disabilities and for adults and children with mental health problems.

Read the original article on Afrobarometer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Afrobarometer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X