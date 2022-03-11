Namibia: Majority of Namibians Approve of Parents Using Physical Force to Discipline Their Children

press release

More than half of Namibians believe parents are justified in using physical force to discipline their children, at least on some occasions, a recent Afrobarometer survey indicates. Four in 10 say the practice is never justified.

Views are similarly divided on other aspects of child well-being, with four in 10 citizens reporting that child abuse and neglect are widespread in their communities and half saying school-age children are frequently not attending school.

But a majority of Namibians are confident that people in their communities can secure help for abused, mistreated, or neglected children.

And they say that help and support are also available for children with physical disabilities and for adults and children with mental health problems.