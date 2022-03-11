Namibia: Four More Corporates Join Mtc Relay Project

FOLLOWING last week's announcement of six corporates who endorsed MTC's We Race Together initiative, Bank Windhoek, Cran, Kasi Vibe Namibia and Nampower yesterday also joined the fundraising project.

Launched in 2019 under the flagship of the MTC Knockout Project, the initiative is aimed at creating a platform for corporate Namibia to join hands and raise funds to combat social ills in society.

The initiative first tackled GBV and then homelessness, which saw personalities from all walks of life first in a boxing ring, and then singing on stage, with the two editions raising a combined N$2 million which was channeled to various charities.

"We would like to thank all the corporates so far who took a bold stand to join us in raising funds that will be channeled to making our communities better," John Ekongo of MTC said.

"This is bigger than MTC, and for us it is a delight to have like-minded corporates who understand that we can only become better when those who make us who we are have their well-being considered," he added.

Tanswell Davis of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (Cran), said it was an easy decision to fork out N$30 000 towards the cause of social justice.

"We are committed to the attainment of regional agendas as part of our corporate social responsibilities. As corporates, let us race on the day as one, determined to change society," he said.

Salmi Shigwedha of Kasi Vibe, who also pledged an amount of N$30 000, said it was time to give back to society.

"We are changing society and in order for us to change and effect positive change, we need to work together," she said.

After endorsing presidential advisor Daisry Mathias in the last Knockout Project to carry their brand, Bank Windhoek this year pledged N$60 000 towards the initiative.

"We are delighted and honoured to take on the challenge. We are participating in this event to create a feeling of unity and hope, especially during the trying times that we are facing," Bank Windhoek's Carmen-Rae Bridgens said.

Martha Shifotoka of Nampower pledged N$90 000 towards the project

"Nampower is pleased to once again demonstrate its commitment to socio-economic development by registering a team of three Nampower employees to participate in this event, which translates to a sponsorship of N$90 000.

On 23 April, more than 140 personalities will take part in a relay race to raise funds towards the cause. Corporates are encouraged to participate a personality or a full team at a cost of N$30 000 per participant. All monies raised will be channelled to a charitable cause at the discretion of all corporates. Interested participants can contact Fikameni Mathias of MTC at [email protected]