Namibia: Full-Time Admission for First-Time Nsscas Candidates

THE Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture says pupils who have improved their Namibia Secondary Certificate Ordinary (NSSCO) level marks on a part-time basis and qualify to enter for Namibia's equivalent of Grade 12 for the first time, should be allowed to do so on a full-time basis

Provided they are 21 years old or younger, these candidates can now complete their Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate Advanced Subsidiary (NSSCAS) level.

This is according to a statement issued by the executive director of education, arts and culture, Sanet Steenkamp, on Tuesday.

She said schools should ensure that candidates are able to attend classes in all the subjects they qualify for at AS level.

Steenkamp said the ministry, in collaboration with the Namibian College of Open Learning (Namcol) has implemented certain interventions to ensure that candidates can continue with their education.

"The ministry is committed to pay partial Namcol registration fees, to pay for examination fees, as well as 50% of the Namcol subject fee to a maximum of four subjects," she said.

She said this is a once-off intervention applicable to candidates who were registered for the NSSCO on a full-time basis in 2021.

Steenkamp urged parents and guardians to be meaningfully involved in engaging candidates to make use of this second chance.

"In support of this intervention, Namcol has extended its registration period with two additional weeks to accommodate those candidates who have not yet registered during the initial registration period ending on Friday 11 March 2022," Steenkamp said.

She said the NSSCO/H legacy results will be released tomorrow at midday. She said candidates who wish to improve or pursue their NSSCAS are also encouraged to do so at Namcol or other private tuition centres at their own cost during this period.